Shannen Doherty Accuses Alyssa Milano of Causing 'Weird Divide' on 'Charmed'

Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano have had a rocky relationship since starring together on Charmed, with Doherty recently accusing her co-star of causing a "weird divide" on the show. On a new episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear, the original third Halliwell sister Holly Marie Combs joined Doherty. During the discussion, the pair spoke about the time when Combs was hospitalized and underwent surgery to remove a potentially cancerous tumor, with Doherty alleging that, at the time, Milano and her family tried "to pull [Combs] away from" her, even thought the two were very close friends.

"Hospitals scared me to death. I waited 24 hours after your surgery to go, and then it wasn't even easy for me to get in. I was, like, being told I couldn't even get in," Doherty recalled, per Page Six. She then added, "Alyssa and her mom were blocking people from seeing you, and at the time you didn't know. I remember you texted me, 'Dude, are you going to come and see me?'"

Doherty went on to say that the message caused her to feel guilty and led to her crying "every single night" while filming Season 2 of Charmed. "I think it was pretty obvious I was raised by teenage parents and I didn't have a big family, so you're right, when a family swooped in and tried to basically adopt me, it was very seductive for me," Combs added. "I also wanted everybody to get along, I wanted the show to be successful. There were no angels, there were no demons. We all had bad days, we all had good days. We all could have behaved better at certain points, but there was a lack of awareness of a bigger, broader picture."

The new comments come as Doherty continues to fight her own cancer battle. The actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015. After treatments and surgery, she announced in 2017 that her cancer was in remission. Then, in February 2020, she revealed that her cancer had returned. Regarding how she'd been coping with the news that it returned, Doherty said at the time, "I definitely have days where I say 'Why me.' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do. But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how — how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."

Earlier this year, Doherty revealed the tragic update that her cancer had spread. In an Instagram post, she shared a video of her treatment, which required that she wear a special medical mask. In the post caption, Doherty explained the process and clarified that it was necessary due to the cancer spreading. "Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place."

She went on to add, "My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear.... The turmoil..... the timing of it all.... This is what cancer can look like."