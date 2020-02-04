Shannen Doherty Fans Are Heartbroken After ‘90210’ Star Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Fans are rallying their love and support around Shannen Doherty after the 90210 alum revealed her stage four cancer diagnosis Tuesday. The news comes three years after she went into remission, and it is leaving fans heartbroken, many taking to social media to react and send the actress well wishes as she undergoes treatment.

EXCLUSIVE: @DohertyShannen opens up about her private health battle. “I’m stage four – my cancer came back.” https://t.co/Xk9QEWWgVD — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 4, 2020

“[Shannen Doherty] Your fans support you and your battle fully,” tweeted one fan. “You are a slayer and give a voice to so many who suffer from [stage four]! Sending love and prayers from Boston!”

“My heart breaks for Shannen Doherty,” added another. “[F– cancer] [cancer sucks] Sending my prayers to her and that she will beat this.”

“This breaks my heart,” wrote someone else. “Praying for Shannen.”

“She doesn’t deserve this and she knows she got her army behind her back,” added a fourth person.

“Oh man [broken heart emoji],” tweeted another fan. “This is sad. My Prayers to Shannen Doherty. You seem so strong. I pray that your strength will carry you through these tough times.”

Doherty, who had first been diagnosed with breast cancer in March of 2015, announced her stage four diagnosis in an interview with ABC News’ Amy Robach on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve processed it.”

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways,” she added. “I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

Doherty explained that unlike her past battle, during which she was open throughout her journey, she initially chose to keep her recurrence a secret and returned to work on BH90210, wishing to prove that she was still able to work.

“One of the reasons, along with Luke [Perry] that I did 90210 and didn’t really tell anybody because I thought, people can look at that other people with stage four can work too,” she said. “Like, you know, our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do.”

First diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Doherty completed chemotherapy treatment in February of 2017, announcing just two months later that she was in remission.