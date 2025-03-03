Shannen Doherty Among Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Snubs

The Oscars’ “In Memoriam” segment has once again courted controversy with a number of prominent snubs on Sunday, March 2, including that of actress Shannen Doherty, who passed away in July 2024 at 53 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Doherty was best known for her roles in TV shows like Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210 but also had significant roles in films including Heathers and Mall Rats, leading her fans to protest her exclusion from the “In Memoriam.”

“So disappointed they didn’t include Shannen Doherty in the In Memoriam segment.

Disrespectful, even after death,” one person wrote on social media, as another opined that Doherty’s exclusion was “an outrageous slap in the face.” A third added, “The [Oscars] not showing Shannen Doherty hit me like a brick. They missed so many people. But she’s forever a winner in my eyes & heart.”

The traditional five-minute segment aired in the second half of the ABC telecast Sunday and honored film legends including Dabney Coleman, Shelley Duvall, Louis Gossett Jr., James Earl Jones, Joan Plowright, Gena Rowlands and Maggie Smith.

Two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman, who was found dead last week alongside his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, received a special moment from his Unforgiven co-star Morgan Freeman. Iconic composer Quincy Jones also received another individual tribute featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s absence from the segment was also noticed following the actress’ death at 39 last week. Trachtenberg was best known for her roles on TV series including Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer during her career but also appeared in films including Harriet the Spy, Mysterious Skin, Ice Princess and Black Christmas.

Other notable exclusions this year included Tony Todd, Chance Perdomo, Alain Delon, Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, James Darren, Mitzi Gaynor, Martin Mull, Olivia Hussey and Morgan Spurlock.

Prior to Sunday’s award ceremony, Academy Awards expert and author of the 2023 book Oscar Wars Michael Schulman quipped to The Hollywood Reporter of the notoriously dramatic In Memoriam segment, “No matter what happens, there will be 10 headlines about who was snubbed posthumously, and there’s nothing that can be done about it.”

An executive committee representing all 19 branches of the Academy determines the names to be included in the limited segment, with previous Oscar winners and Governors Award honorees reportedly having the best chance to make the cut, followed by recipients of the Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards and nominees. Work in film is also weighed more heavily than television and stage roles.