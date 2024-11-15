Quincy Jones’ Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

Music titan Quincy Jones died of pancreatic cancer, according to his death certificate. More than a week after the legendary producer died, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Jones’ cause of death; there were no other contributing factors, according to TMZ.

Jones, who worked as a music producer with the likes of Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, passed away at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family on Nov. 3. He was 91. His publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed his passing, with Jones’ family later paying tribute to him in a statement shared with Variety.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the statement read. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

“He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created,” the statement continued. “Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

Jones’ daughter, Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones, later paid tribute to her father in her own statement, writing that Jones was “nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept ‘jazz hours’ starting in high school and never looked back.” She recalled being little and waking “up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music).” Calling her father “a “giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius,” she said “his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy.”

The 28-time Grammy-winning producer, arranger and composer, who was born in Chicago in 1933, was laid to rest in a private funeral in Los Angeles a week after his passing. The “intimate ceremony” was attended by Jones’ children, siblings, and immediate family members, his family confirmed to the Associated Press. They did not reveal the cemetery where the ceremony took place, but said they remain “enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from his friends and fans from around the world. Details for a memorial celebration of Mr. Jones’ life will be announced at a later date.”

Jones is survived by his seven children: Jolie, 71, Rachel, 61, Martina, 58, Quincy III, 56, Kidada, 50, Rashida, 48, and Kenya, 31.