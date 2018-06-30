‘Shameless’ Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Subtly Announce Pregnancy

Shameless actor Jeremy Allen White subtly announced he and actress Addison Timlin are expecting a baby on Friday, Timlin’s 27th birthday.

“Happy birthday sweetheart. You’re gonna be the best momma, I love you,” White, also 27, wrote on Instagram. He included a photo of a refrigerator covered with photos of the couple together and hanging out with friends.

Timlin did not hide her excitement behind subtlety. She posted a selfie showing off her baby bump, with White peeking in with a big grin.

“We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams. Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come,” Timlin wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The couple’s fans were quick to congratulate them on the happy news.

“Congratulations!!! You are a beautiful couple,” one fan wrote.

“Fantastic news for you both. What a great journey ahead,” another added.

“How could I be so happy over two people I’ve never even met?” one fan wondered. “Congrats you guys!!”

White and Timlin co-starred in the 2008 movie Afterschool and have both appeared on Showtime shows. The couple have been dating for more than two years. As Life & Style points out, Timlin referred to White as her “ride or die guy” in an Oct. 3, 2016 Instagram post.

Timlin starred on Showtime’s Californication as Sasha Bingham in 2011 and now stars in Sony Crackle’s StartUp. Her other credits include That Awkward Moment, The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014) and the upcoming young Hillary Clinton biopic When I’m a Moth.

As for White, he has played Phillip “Lip” Gallagher on Shameless since 2011.

Shameless‘ ninth season kicks off on Sept. 9 and there is no end in sight. In a November 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator John Wells said they could write it “forever.”

“We can write it forever, because things are going to keep happening to them,” Wells explained. “I suspect on this show, we’re much more likely to just walk away on a Tuesday and let the audience feel like the Gallaghers are out there and doing okay, rather than some calamitous event — the hospital’s closing! The war is over! The president is leaving office! This is really just a story about a family’s life, and going through whatever struggles they’re going through.”

Shameless also stars William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Ethan Cutosky, Shanola Hampyon, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney and Cameron Monaghan.

“I gave some thought to it — a little bit — about how we would end. But I think that’s not upon us. Not yet,” Macy told EW. “I think we’ll do another season, perhaps two more.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Addison Timlin