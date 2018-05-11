Seth Rogen Posts Tweets of His Mom Detailing Woman’s Private Parts in Yoga Class

Seth Rogen’s mother got a little too close for comfort to another woman in her yoga class.

Everyone knows that Seth Rogen is funny, but it turns out that he gets his humor from his mother, who just sent the internet into a fit of laughter following her awkward encounter during a yoga class. If her son’s reaction means anything, it is an encounter that maybe should have not been shared.

In yoga when you can see the very private parts of the woman in front of you through her pants , should you tell her?

Maybe the person behind me can see the outline of my private parts. Dilemma. — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) May 7, 2018

On Tuesday, Sandy Rogen took to Twitter to claim that she had seen the “very private parts” of the woman in front of her during their yoga session, penning the question to her followers whether or not it would be appropriate to tell the women.

While followers were quick to chime in, some detailing their same experiences, her son was not laughing, quoting the tweet and commenting with a simple, “Jesus mom.”

Unfortunately for Rogen, his embarrassment only made her want to explain more, Sandy replying to her son by saying “Well it was real and if wonder if she really would have wanted her ‘hoo hoo’ so obvious.”

This time, Seth Rogen, obviously embarrassed, replied in all caps, “MOM!”

Rogen was recently the center of an April Fool’s Day joke with Netflix, when the streaming company “acquired” the actor.

For the streaming service’s April Fool’s Day gag, they began promoting banners on their service and social media accounts that read “Netflix Acquires Seth Rogen” and featured a headshot of the actor.

On April Fool’s Day, Netflix subscribers were met with a program of the same name. The six-minute video showed Rogen entering Netflix’s headquarters, signing a dubious contract, and undergoing several tests.

***EXCLUSIVE: NETFLIX ACQUIRES SETH ROGEN IN UNPRECEDENTED BUSINESS MOVE*** pic.twitter.com/0fgWHJhprh — Netflix US (@netflix) April 1, 2018

“If it worked for Adam Sandler, it will work for me,” Rogen said in the video.

Netflix then hooked Rogen up to some strange equipment and locked him in a room to create his next great project. They even provided him with some marijuana to inspire him, but he noted that he does not smoke much anymore, much like when he made The Green Hornet and Guilt Trip.

“Yeah, we’re gonna need you to go ahead and smoke all that pot,” the Netflix representative told him.

After a while, Rogen is released after coming up with a handful of ideas, including a story about a lava and and bong going on an adventure and a movie about a semen-covered sock called White Sock Down.

He is then allowed to attend the Hilarity for Charity comedy event, which streamed on the service (in real life) starting April 6.