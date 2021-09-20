Seth Rogen’s Mispronouncing ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham’s Name Earned Some John Travolta Comparisons

Ted Lasso was one of the big winners at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, and actress Hannah Waddingham kicked things off by winning the first award of the night, Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series. Waddingham beat out her co-star Juno Temple to take home the trophy, and she gave an effusive and delightful acceptance speech thanking Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the Ted Lasso team.

However, her victory was slightly marred. Seth Rogen, who presented the award, mispronounced Waddingham’s last name, instead calling her Hanna Waddington. The unfortunate moment caught the eye of Twitter, and some compared it to when John Travolta referred to Idina Menzel as “Adele Dazeem” during the 2015 Oscars. “Kinda wish Seth Rogen had pronounced Hannah Waddingham’s name correctly,” tweeted critic Michael Slezak.

Did Seth Rogen really call her "Hannah Waddington" pic.twitter.com/6Xb98abEEL — Miles Surrey (@HKSurrey) September 20, 2021

“Seth Rogen definitely said “Hannah WaddingTON” and I’m not over it,” tweeted another viewer. “NOT SETH ROGEN MISPRONOUNCING HANNAH’S LAST NAME,” tweeted another.

"I gotta call him Seth Ragin." #Emmy winners Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham react to Seth Rogen mispronouncing her last name. https://t.co/mIawnJn2Ad pic.twitter.com/oRlv8LhoNn — Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2021

Waddingham was unaware of the flub when she was asked about it backstage during an Interview with her costar and fellow winner Brett Goldstein, but the jubilant star took It all in stride. “I gotta call him Seth Ragin,” she quipped.

This incident came after Rogen jokingly addressed his discomfort over being in such a large crowd during the pandemic. “Good to be here at the Emmy Awards! Let me start by saying there are way too many of us in this little room,” Rogen said to nervous laughter. “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors! It’s not. They lied to us! We’re in a hermetically-sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three huge chandeliers than we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided. This is insane. I went from wiping my grocers to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face.”