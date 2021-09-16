‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: Coach Beard Cons His Way Into Club in Episode 9 Sneak Peek

Coach Beard is showing AFC Richmond fans how to live it up in the latest episode of Ted Lasso. In a sneak peek of Episode 9, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) is seen approaching the front desk of a club called Bones and Honey. He makes small talk with the woman at the front desk but his goal was to get her name, which is Sara Coombs. After Coach Beard gives Sarah his “name,” she gets a call saying that her home is on fire. It was one of the AFC Richmond fans calling Sarah tricking her into leaving her job so Coach Beard and the fans can get into the club.

It looks like Coach Beard is enjoying himself after AFC Richmond’s tough loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals. At the end of Episode 8, Coach Beard is seen agitated about the loss and what happened with Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and his father. While not much is known about Beard, it’s clear that he has a lot of things going on around him, and this could be the episode where we got to know more about the very popular character.

In an interview with Collider back in June, Hunt talked about Season 2 being a lot darker the first season. It’s darker than maybe a sitcom is supposed to be. The thing is, it’s really cool that people look at the show and come away with a feeling of positivity and real inspiration, but even in Season 1, it’s not all sunshine and roses. It’s not the Teletubbies. We end up in a place of positivity after people go through some s—. It’s about where you are after you’ve gone through that, as opposed to just not going through anything.”

Hunt also talked about Ted Lasso being a surprise hit. I” guess we all thought it had potential to be a little bit of a hit,” Hunt said. “You have to believe in the show to some degree, and we did, but there are some shows that all of us have liked, that never quite found an audience. Some of them live on, through streaming or whatever, and are still adored.”

Episode 9 of Ted Lasso Season 2 streams on Apple TV+ Friday. After that, there will only be three more episodes before the season ends. The good news for Ted Lasso fans is the sow is coming back for Season 3 and will likely be out by summer 2022. It has been said the third season of will be the last.