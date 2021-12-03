Seth Rogen Admits Big Mistake He Made Ahead of Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Special

Adele is back and better than ever with her new album , and the singer made her major comeback with a televised special, Adele One Night Only. The special featured an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, as well as a concert of her greatest hits and some new songs as well. The concert had many celebrity guests, like Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Ellen DeGeneres, and Chrissy Teigen, and one unexpected celebrity cameo was Seth Rogen.

Rogen was seated in the front row with his wife, writer Lauren Miller, and no one was more confused about this place of honor than the comedian himself. In a new interview with Jimmy Fallon, Rogen admitted that they had no idea that the scale of the concert or that it would be televised and made the mistake of getting very high ahead of the show. “The first person I see is Oprah Winfrey,” Rogen told Fallon. “And I was like ‘Oh no, I think it’s a big television special.’”

“And then me and my wife were like, ‘OK maybe [we can] slink into the background? You know, like we’ll just sit in the back and it’s fine,” Rogen continued. “We are not equipped mentally to deal with doing this right now.’ So we go up to the desk, they give us our tickets and our seat numbers literally are 1A and 1B. And I’m like, ‘Oh, no! That sounds close!’”

This put the couple in the position to try and keep it together while cameras were pointed directly at them. “The whole time I just tried to look cool, which is not a healthy thought to have,” Rogen said. “And for me at Adele — it was hard for me to look cool because I’m uncomfortable. I’m too close.” This seating decision also baffled Rogen because there were “so many more famous people than me here who should be sitting where I’m sitting.”

“And I could just feel them be insulted that I had such a good seat. I was in front of Drake! There is no world where I should be in front of Drake,” he noted, explaining that he was also ahead of DeGeneres and Kris Jenner. “I feel like Leonardo DiCaprio is behind me thinking like, ‘Did Seth Rogen write “Rolling in the Deep?” Is that why he’s so close?’”

Rogen explained that he has no idea why they got such good seats. “I’ve never met [her],” Rogen said. “I don’t know Adele! Adele, [if] you’re watching this, why did you do that?” The special got 9.9 million views when it aired on Nov. 14, making it the most-watched entertainment special since the 2020 Oscars, Variety reported. “I think it’s the most popular thing I’ve ever been in in my entire life,” Rogen concluded. “Like, there’s people I know who have not watched my last five movies who have been texting me, being like, ‘You were amazing at that Adele concert. It looked incredible!’”