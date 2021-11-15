See a Sneak Peek of Adele Performing James Bond Track ‘Skyfall’ for Oprah Winfrey CBS Special

Adele returns with new songs and a new album soon, but that doesn’t mean she’s shy about looking back and performing her past hits. The singer will do exactly that in CBS’ special, Adele One Night Only, the singer performs “Skyfall,” the James Bond title song that earned Adele an Oscar. Before the special airs on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET, you can check out a sneak peek of Adele performing “Skyfall” in an exclusive preview for PopCulture.com. Adele One Night Only will also be available to stream on Paramount+ after its initial broadcast.

Adele One Night Only will air just days before Adele’s new album, 30, will be released on Friday, Nov. 19. The album includes the lead single “Easy on Me,” which has already broken records on Spotify and topped chars in 25 countries. A recording of the song with country music star Chris Stapleton will be exclusive to the Target edition. It is Adele’s first album since 25 was released in 2015.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The CBS special will include performances of new songs from 30, as well as performances of hits from 19 (2008), 21 (2011), and 25. Adele also sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, taking the host and viewers on a tour through the stories behind her new songs and life since her divorce from Simon Konecki. In another exclusive preview for PopCulture.com, Adele told Winfrey there would be a “load of filthy jokes” during the special. “Being in LA as well where I sort of had to recover from everything that happened in my life the last few years. It was the perfect show,” Adele said of the concert featured in the special.

The special appropriately opens with “Hello,” which became an international hit in 2015. “I’m always going to start with ‘Hello,’ “Adele told Winfrey in another exclusive clip for PopCulture.com. “It’d be a bit weird if it was like, halfway through the set, you know? So yeah, I’m starting with it.” Adele wrote “Hello” with songwriter and producer Greg Kurstin, who also collaborated with Adele for “Easy on Me.”

As for “Skyfall,” the song was released in October 2012 and was written with Paul Epworth. Adele and Epworth shared an Oscar for the song, making it the first James Bond theme to win the Best Original Song award. Her performance at the 85th Academy Awards was the first time she sang it live. “Skyfall” was also Adele’s last single before she made fans wait three years until “Hello” was released.

In a Vogue interview, Adele revealed that she was “heavily pregnant” with her son Angelo when she recorded “Skyfall.” It was the only song she recorded during her pregnancy, which she said was the reason her “voice was a lot lower” when she recorded it. “He also hated it when I was singing the high notes, he’d sort of kick around inside of me,” she said of Angelo.