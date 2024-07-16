Adele Shares She Wants a 'Big Break' From Music

Adele fans might need to brace themselves for an extended hiatus. In a recent interview with German broadcaster ZDF, the British superstar announced her plans to step away from music following the end of her current engagements.

After completing her current projects, the 16-time Grammy winner indicated she wanted to explore alternative creative pursuits. This revelation comes as Adele prepares to conclude her successful Las Vegas residency, "Weekends With Adele," later this year.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer's most recent studio album, 30, hit the airwaves in 2021, marking her return after a six-year break. Now, it seems history might repeat itself as Adele hints at another prolonged absence from the recording studio. Her statement to ZDF was clear: "I don't have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while." Adele added a surprising detail about her current lifestyle, saying, "You know, I don't even sing at home at all. How strange is that?"

This announcement aligns with sentiments Adele previously shared with her concert audiences earlier in the year. At that time, she had suggested that penning a new album wasn't on her radar for the foreseeable future, stating, "I just don't think I'm gonna write an album for quite some time… But next time I do, I'll come to wherever it is you live."

While the news might disappoint eager fans anticipating new tracks, Adele's career trajectory has always been characterized by carefully timed releases and strategic breaks. The substantial gap between her third album, 25 and 30, exhibits her carefully considered artistic approach.

Despite her impending musical sabbatical, Adele isn't vanishing from the public eye just yet. Music enthusiasts still have opportunities to witness her performing live. The songstress is slated to grace Munich, Germany, with her presence for a series of exclusive summer shows in August 2024. These performances will take place in a custom-built, pop-up stadium on the 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th of the month.

Following her German engagement, Adele will return to the glittering lights of Las Vegas to conclude her residency. The final curtain for "Weekends With Adele" is scheduled to fall on Nov. 23, 2024, marking the end of this chapter in her career.

While Adele may be pressing pause on her musical output, she's hinted at other creative avenues she's eager to explore. In a December conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the multi-talented artist expressed interest in venturing into the world of acting. She disclosed her enthusiasm for a particular film project, though she noted that the screenwriter wasn't quite ready to bring the concept to fruition. Adele confidently stated, "I think I'd nail it. I think I'd do really, really, really good at it."

Intriguingly, Adele also revealed an unexpected career aspiration: becoming a script reader for major studios. While some might find this ambition amusing, those familiar with Adele's talent and determination know better than to underestimate her.

In the ZDF interview, Adele made it clear that while she may not enjoy the fame aspect of her career, her love for creating and sharing music remains undiminished. She stated, "I don't like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time."

As Adele prepares to embark on this new phase of her life and career, fans can take solace in the knowledge that her Las Vegas residency will be immortalized on film. The artist previously announced plans to record the performances for future release, ensuring that even during her absence from the music scene, her work will continue to be accessible to her global fanbase.