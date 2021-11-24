Chrissy Teigen Responds to Backlash Over Recent Cosmetic Procedure

Chrissy Teigen is wondering why people get so “riled up” about everything she does after undergoing an eyebrow transplant. The model showed off her recent cosmetic procedure on Instagram this week, explaining in her Story that she doesn’t wear makeup unless she has to, “so I was excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head.”

Showing off the results later of her fuller brows, Teigen was quickly criticized for undergoing the procedure by people who found the posts out of touch. The cookbook author then took to her Instagram Story with a screenshot of an article that summarized the backlash and wrote alongside it, “WHY are people so f—ing riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourselves a heart attack.”

https://twitter.com/TheCosmeticLane/status/1463296010461990912

Teigen is no stranger to controversy, being criticized earlier this month for hosting a Squid Game-themed party at the California mansion she shares with husband John Legend. The guest list was filled with A-Listers like Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who competed for various extravagant prizes while living out a less deadly version of the hit South Korean Netflix original series.

Teigen was accused of being “tone deaf” by many people who thought it was poor taste, as the original show is about debt-plagued people who are invited to play a series of deadly children’s games with the slim chance of taking home $40 million – $1 million for every life lost in the games – as entertainment for the super-wealthy.

“I’m sorry rich people are literally so tone-deaf,” one person commented on Teigen’s Instagram post. “Squid Game was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty and Chrissy Teigen is really reenacting it in her mansion.” Another chimed in, “This is so beyond tone-deaf as a millionaire to invite your rich friends over and reenact Squid Game, which is rooted in the violence of capitalism,” as a third commented, “Why do rich people always miss the whole entire point?”