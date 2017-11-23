Seth Meyers Set to Host the 2018 Golden Globes

It’s official, cinephiles and TV fans: Seth Meyers has been announced as the host of the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

In a statement from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday, President Meher Tatna revealed the news.

“[We are] excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,” Tatna said. “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

Though he has had experience with hosting awards before, like the 2010 ESPYs and 2014 Emmys, Meyers will be new to hosting the Golden Globes and following the footsteps of his SNL alumni Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

Meyers is best known for his NBC late-night talk show, Late Night With Seth Meyers. He began hosting the series in 2013, taking the reins from fellow SNL co-star, Jimmy Fallon, who acquired the show from Conan O’Brien.

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards presentation will air live on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 on NBC at 8 p.m. EST. Nominations will be announced on Monday, Dec. 11.

Photo credit: Getty / NBC Photos