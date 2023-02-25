Selena Gomez Thanks Fan for Acknowledging Her Public Hardships: 'That Made Me Cry'

Selena Gomez shared a heartfelt response after a fan addressed her personal struggles. "Does anybody just feel really bad for Selena Gomez? Like can you imagine going through a breakup so publicly with a guy who you were in love with for seven years and then like two months later he just marries someone," said a TikTok user on Feb. 22. "And then you have a chronic illness or an autoimmune disease — I can't imagine that it's fun. Living with that and the flareups in the public eye while people are watching you." The user added, "And then dealing with mental health when life is already hard. Kudos to her for being so brave and so public and so open about her journey. But I bet if we ever walked a day in her shoes — where everything is so publicized — that would be so hard. So whenever I think about a hard day, I think about Selena Gomez. I feel bad saying that, but if she can do it, then everybody can."

Gomez, 30, wrote in the comments, "That made me cry thank you!" The following day, the singer announced she would take a social media hiatus. "I'm gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I'm 30. I'm too old for this," she said on Feb. 23 during a TikTok livestream. Her controversial relationship with Justin Bieber has made headlines throughout the years. The musician, 28, dated the Only Murders In The Building actress off and on between 2010 and 2018. He rekindled his romance with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) after their split, and they married in September 2018. Justin and Hailey, 26, had previously been linked from 2015 to 2016.

Selena Gomez thanks fan for acknowledging her hardships:



“That made me cry 🥹 thank you!” pic.twitter.com/v1A4vZtK0W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

During a September 2022 interview, Hailey recalled the hate she received online because of her relationship with Justin. "I'm like, I don't know [why he picked me]. We fell in love. There were times where I can confidently say I don't think we knew it was going to be each other," she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "Several times. I can't say that at 18 years old, I knew that was my husband. I didn't f— know." Immediately following the news of the Arizona native's comments, Gomez seemingly addressed the matter. "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," she said during a TikTok livestream. "All I have to say is [that] it's incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words 'cause that's exactly what I want. That's it." The duo was photographed hugging and posing for photos at a red carpet event in Los Angeles a month later, ending rumors about a rift between them.