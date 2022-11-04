Selena Gomez Addresses Hailey Bieber Relationship to Put 'Drama' Reports to Rest

Selena Gomez wants to be drama free, and that includes any and all inclination that she feels any bitterness about her ex, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey. Weeks after Hailey spoke in a podcast interview regarding any ill feelings about Gomez and denial that her relationship with her husband overlapped with Gomez's, the singer and actress is opening up on her take of the situation. "I respect her; there's no drama personally," Hailey shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She also noted that she spoke with Gomez about the perceived love triangle and received "a lot of peace" from it. "That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good, and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that's fine." Now Gomez is addressing Hailey's comments in a recent chat with Rolling Stone. Though she doesn't mention Hailey by name, she hints to being brought up by the model impacted her

"Somebody made a comment and it involved me, and then for two days I felt bad about myself," Gomez said. "I was like, I'm just going to say, 'Everybody be kind to each other. Everybody just focus on what's going on in the real world.'" Her comments were made public by a social media post where she encouraged fans to be kind, and her fans followed suit. She stunned many by posing for pictures with Hailey not too long after the interview.

Bieber and Gomez had an on-and-off romance that lasted from 2010 until 2018, beginning when they were both in their early teens. Two years into the relationship, they experienced their first breakup, and the cycle continued for five more years. They both subsequently dated other people on their breaks, including Beiber dating his now-wife and Gomez dating The Weeknd. Their final split came in 2018. Beiber married Hailey months later.