Hailey Bieber Addresses Claim She 'Stole' Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the rumors about her relationship with husband Justin Bieber and his ex Selena Gomez. Hailey opens up about the speculation in a sneak peek of Wednesday's sit-down with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, saying that it's "crazy" she's never spoken out about the narrative she "stole" Justin from the "Lose You to Love Me" singer.

"People were obsessed with [Justin and Selena] being together," Cooper notes in the teaser trailer, asking Hailey, "Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as her?" The Rhode beauty mogul responds in turn, "This is so crazy I've literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, 'Oh you stole him.' It's about people knowing the truth, because there's a truth."

Hailey and Justin's relationship has come under scrutiny in the past for its timeline, as the "Peaches" singer was in an on-off relationship with Gomez for about eight years, rekindling their relationship for the final time in late 2017 before officially calling it quits in early 2018. In June of that same year, Justin and Hailey were photographed together after first sparking romance rumors back in 2014. In July 2018, Justin popped the question to Hailey, and the two wed in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before holding a formal ceremony in 2019.

Hailey previously hinted at her timeline with Justin in a 2020 interview with Ashley Graham. "People don't know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together," she said. "Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out."

Both Hailey and Gomez have been accused of shading one another over the years, but both have denied any animosity. "I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just... toxic," Hailey said in a 2019 British Vogue interview. "I think that has to change and that has to stop. I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, 'let's kill the conversation, let's kill the fake drama, let's squash all these things, let's move on from stuff. Let's not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other.'"