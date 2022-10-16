Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Pose Together for Gala Photo Amid Supposed Feud

Hailey Bieber recently confirmed the rumored feud between her and Selena Gomez is a thing of the past — with a photo to prove it. Amid Oscar season, the two stars were out in force at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night, where they posed for a photo taken by Tyrell Hampton. The women arrived in contrasting outfits, with Gomez walking the red carpet solo in a stylish suit by Giorgio Armani and Hailey in a Saint Laurent cutout gown, sans husband Justin Bieber. TMZ reported that they likely met at an after-party or the museum and felt comfortable enough for a picture together, captioned by Hampton as a "plot twist."

Last month, Hailey addressed rumors she stole Justin from Gomez during a guest appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. "This is so crazy I've literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from, like, 'Oh, you stole him.' It's about people knowing the truth, because there's a truth." According to her, she respected Justin and Gomez's relationship and did not interfere in it. When Justin and Gomez separated, and he began dating Hailey, the model said even she thought he needed closure from the actress to move on officially. According to Hailey, she and Gomez were on good terms and even spoke after Justin and Hailey became a couple and eventually married.

Shortly after Hailey's interview revealing online hate from Gomez's fans, the former Disney star called the hate "vile and disgusting" during a live TikTok. "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," Gomez said. "All I have to say is, it's incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words 'cause that's exactly what I want. That's it. "If you support Rare," she continued, referencing her beauty line, "I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is – words matter. Truly matter." Fans of Gomez and Hailey have generated controversy before, with some blaming Gomez for the hateful responses. She clarified that she wasn't involved in the comments and wouldn't support them. "So, it ain't comin' from me. And I just want all of you to know that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else," Gomez said. "And I'm really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day."