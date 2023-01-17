Selena Gomez Reportedly Dating The Chainsmokers Singer

Selena Gomez seems to have found a new love. The Only Murders in the Building actress is dating The Chainsmokers' Andrew "Drew" Taggart, Us Weekly reports, and are "having a lot of fun together." Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, "aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs," an insider told the outlet, calling the pair "very casual and low-key."

The "Same Old Love" singer and "Closer" artist reportedly "go bowling and to the movies" while spending time together, and the former Disney Channel star is "so affectionate" with her new beau. "Selena can hardly keep her hands off him," the insider continued. News of the hot new couple comes just months after the EDM artist was confirmed as dating Steve Jobs' youngest daughter, Eve Jobs, a relationship that recently fizzled out, according to the insider.

Taggart was previously romantically linked to Meredith Mickelson, Haley Rowe and Chantel Jeffries. Gomez, meanwhile, has kept her romantic life quiet as of late, coming off of her public breakup from Justin Bieber in March 2018 after years of dating on and off since 2011. Gomez has since been romantically linked to Zedd, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth and The Weeknd, from whom she split in October 2017 after nearly a year of dating.

Gomez opened up about the impact her split from Bieber had on her in her AppleTV+ documentary My Mind & Me back in November 2022. "Everything was so public," Gomez explained. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore...I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the [hat], it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Gomez has also been open about her health and body acceptance journey since 2015 when she revealed she had been diagnosed with lupus. Gomez clapped back at body shamers after attending the Golden Globes earlier this month, where she was nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role of Mabel Mora in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Following the ceremony, Gomez appeared on Instagram Live with her award show date, her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, to talk about her body. "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," she said, turning to Gracie to ask "Right?" The little girl replied, "Yeah," after which Gomez began laughing.