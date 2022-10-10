Selena Gomez Addresses Mental Health Struggles in Documentary Trailer

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for the new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Monday, featuring Gomez telling her story in her own words as never before. The movie explores Gomez's pursuit of peace and mental health during her career as a pop star and her highly-publicized physical health issues. Rather than the "raw and unfiltered" approach that many of these documentaries take, it appears that Gomez has polished her experiences and tried to present them in a hopeful way.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is an Apple TV+ original film about Gomez's career and the struggles she has faced behind the scenes. As many fans know, Gomez was diagnosed with lupus, and she also required a kidney transplant in 2017. Complications with that surgery caused her further problems, and meanwhile, Gomez revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which often manifested as anxiety and depression. She doesn't seem to shy away from any of that in this movie.

The trailer features old home videos of Gomez as a child, as well as lots of scripted voice-overs from the 30-year-old singer. In the beginning, she says: "Be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am. Being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive. Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?"

The trailer teases some candid dialogue as well. In one desperate clip, she cries to a friend: "My whole life, since I was a kid, I've been working. And I don't want to be like, super famous. But I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good." She later admits that she has always struggled with the insecurity that she is "not good enough."

My Mind & Me is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian – the filmmaker behind the acclaimed 1991 pop documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare. This trailer was apparently released to coincide with World Mental Health Day, as Gomez seeks to open up new conversations and break down taboos.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will be streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 4. The pop star has commented on it a bit over on Instagram.