Selena Gomez Seemingly Addresses Hailey Baldwin’s Supposed Shade

This week, Selena Gomez released a new song titled “Lose You to Love Me,” which many fans think is about her relationship with ex Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Baldwin. Just after Gomez’s song was released, Baldwin used her Instagram Story to share a post of Summer Walker’s song “I’ll Kill You,” which fans took to be a message directed at Gomez. On Wednesday night, Gomez opened up on Instagram Live, with some fans thinking she indirectly addressed Baldwin in her comments.

“I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful,” the Texas native said. “However, I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone.”

“It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anybody, please,” Gomez continued. “Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Please, for me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel are me, and that I’m proud of. Thats all that I’ll say.”

Walker’s song is a warning to other women not to come between her and her partner, and while Baldwin’s decision to post it was taken as shade toward Gomez, the model alleged on Instagram that that wasn’t the case.

“Please stop with this nonsense,” she wrote in a now-deleted comment on Just Jared‘s post about the alleged drama. “There is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”

Gomez’s new song is about moving on after a toxic relationship, with lyrics like “In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it / In the thick of healing,” appearing to reference her previous relationship with Bieber.

Speaking to Radio Disney in a new interview, Gomez explained that she and her co-writers wrote “Lose You to Love Me” over one year ago.

“It’s obviously a very emotional song for me,” she said, via E! News. “It’s interesting to see how far I’ve come from that point to now. Me sharing my story is exactly what I’ve always done. I can’t be unauthentic. I can’t pretend that I’m not going through something when it’s obvious that I had been.”

“It’s one of those songs where I just feel like it’s out, it’s released and I hope that girls and guys all over the world can feel supported,” she continued. “That’s a feeling everyone’s felt. That was something that I needed to do for myself regardless of what was [going to] come after.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Theo Wargo