Selena Gomez Reveals What It Will Take for Her to Leave the Industry

Selena Gomez recently opened up about her entertainment career and revealed what it would take for her to leave the industry. During an appearance on the TaTatu video podcast Giving Back Generation, the former Disney Channel star confessed that she believes a time will come when she finds herself "tired" of the Hollywood spotlight. At that point, Gomez says, she will want to focus her attention on more important things, such as building a family of her own.

"I hope to be married and be a mom," she said on the podcast, per Entertainment Tonight. "Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out." A big part of this outlook stems from Gomez, 30, having raised her younger sister. "She puts things in perspective," the singer said. "I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There's no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I'm not."

Currently, Gomez appears in and serves as an executive producer on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Gomez as three strangers connected by living in the same New York City apartment building but find camaraderie in their mutual love of true crime podcasts. After one of their neighbors winds up dead, the trio suspects his death was not the easily closable case the police find it to be, so they set out to investigate themselves and use the opportunity to create their own true-crime podcast. All is not as it seems, however, and the three new friends soon find their bond tested in ways that leave fans chuckling and wondering what mysteries might be around the next hallway.

In addition to the three main actors, Only Murders in the Building Season 1 also starred Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez. Nathan Lane and Tina Fey appear in recurring roles, and musical icon Sting also appeared in the first few episodes. Martin co-created and wrote the show with John Hoffman, from a story idea by Martin. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 debuted June 28, and is currently launching new episodes each Tuesday, until the finale on Aug 23. The show has also already been renewed for Season 3.