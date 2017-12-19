Selena Gomez’s Mom Taken to Hospital After Fight Over Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez’s reunion with ex Justin Bieber is causing serious waves in her family.

The pop star’s mom, Mandy Teefey, reportedly had to be taken to the hospital when she learned how serious her daughter’s relationship with Bieber has gotten, TMZ reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress reconciled with her pop star beau last month after splitting with The Weeknd, whom she dated for about 10 months.

The publication reports that police were called to a Los Angeles hotel to do a welfare check on Teefey at a family member’s request, after which she was taken to the hospital voluntarily to get checked out. She was released the same day.

Sources told the publication that Teefey and her daughter had a heated conversation earlier in the day over her relationship with Bieber. When the “Bad Liar” singer revealed she and her on-again-off-again beau were attending couple’s therapy, her mom allegedly “flipped,” upon the realization that the relationship was more serious than she realized.

Gomez’s family is reportedly still upset over what Bieber did to her in their previous relationship together, after which Gomez took time off to focus on her mental and physical health.

“Last year I canceled my tour and went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could’ve done,” she told InStyle in August. “I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot.”

“I was in the countryside and never did my hair; I took part in equine therapy, which is so beautiful,” she revealed. “And it was hard, obviously. But I knew what my heart was saying, and I thought, ‘OK, I think this has helped me become stronger for other people.’ “

The star shared that she still goes to therapy, and is “in a really, really healthy place.”

The 25-year-old also revealed she had undergone a kidney transplant in September due to her lupus diagnosis.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” she wrote on Instagram. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

Gomez also revealed that her longtime friend Francia Raisa, who starred in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, was the one who donated her kidney.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she captioned the photo of her and Raisa holding hands in side-by-side hospital beds. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Photo credit: Getty / Neilson Barnard