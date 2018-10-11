Selena Gomez In Treatment Following Alleged ‘Emotional Breakdown’

Selena Gomez was reportedly hospitalized twice in the last two weeks, with the most recent one being after an alleged mental breakdown.

The "Taki Taki" singer is reportedly staying at a mental health facility for treatment after the two separate incidents.

According to TMZ, the first incident took place at the end of September, when Gomez was taken to the hospital after she acted despondent and emotional over a "low white blood cell count" in the wake of her kidney transplant.

Gomez was reportedly released days later but had to be readmitted the first week of October after her low blood cell count persisted, which led to the singer's emotional breakdown.

The outlet writes that as soon as Gomez was admitted to the hospital the second time she insisted on leaving, but doctors refused to let her out. Sources told TMZ that the Gomez had a "meltdown" and tried to rip an IV out of her arm.

Sources who spoke to the publication called the incident an "emotional breakdown."

Following the incident TMZ reports Gomez is staying at a psychiatric facility on the East Coast where she is undergoing dialectical behavior therapy, which is a technique used to treat various mental health disorders.

The news of Gomez's troubles comes just a few days after the actress announced she would be taking a break from social media to take a "step back and live."

"Update: taking a social media break. Again," she wrote on an edited caption of a post on Sept. 23. "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

Before the announcement, Gomez had opened up to her fans about her struggles with anxiety and depression — and how living life in the spotlight had worsened her issues — on Instagram Stories.

The singer's social media break may also be connected to the recent hate she received following her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's engagement to Hailey Baldwin. Gomez also received unexpected backlash following the release of her collaboration with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Ozuna, "Taki Taki."

Gomez has also been open about her health issues as she continues to deal with a lupus diagnosis, which led her to get a kidney transplant.