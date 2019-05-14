Selena Gomez Steps out in Glitzy Two-Piece for Cannes, and Fans Can’t Handle It

Selena Gomez dressed to the nines at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Tuesday, and fans were living for her outfit.

Gomez was among the man stars strutting the red carpet on Tuesday, kicking off the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival. The actress sore a white two-piece outfit, with a thick white belt around her middle. The skirt fell all the way to the floor with a long slit up one side, and silver laces dangled at her back.

Gomez accentuated the glitzy get-up with a huge silver necklace. She wore her hair up in a tight bun and her makeup was flawless, as many fans pointed out. Before long, Twitter was filled with love notes to Gomez and her latest look.

OH LORD I WASN’T READY SELENA pic.twitter.com/DZ288i0OZ5 — AS (@archivesgowmez) May 14, 2019



“Actually the love of my life,” one fan wrote of her.

“They’re about to look up ‘Selena Gomez Cannes outfit’ tonight,” another wrote confidently.

“Oh my god she’s gorgeous,” added a third person.

One fan at the event reported that Gomez was kind to her as she stood outside holding a sign for the actress.

“She was running late but when she heard our calls she literally turned around with the biggest smile on earth,” she wrote. “I love you unconditionally @selenagomez.”

In addition to the glamorous red carpet photos, many posts from behind the scenes began making the rounds. Gomez and the friends in her entourage posted a few clips and pictures on their Instagram stories showing the actress before the event. One hilarious video even showed her sitting awkwardly in the limo without bending at the waist so as not to crease her skirt.

“i’m a fucking diamond” – selena gomez pic.twitter.com/Y50rOWvLTV — ro (@selenastrikes) May 14, 2019



Gomez is at the Cannes Film Festival in support of her new movie, The Dead Don’t Die. The film premieres at the festival this weekend, with Gomez in the lead of an all-star ensemble cast. Her co-stars are Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Rosie Perez, Adam Driver, Danny Glover, Chloe Sevigny, Tom Waits, Iggy Pop, Steve Buscemi and Carol Kane.

The movie is a horror comedy featuring a average people doing their best to survive the zombie apocalypse with cynical tones and mixed results. The trailer features Driver and Murray as local cops, unsure of what their role should be in the catastrophe. Driver takes a machete to two zombie head in the clip, but he is only successful against one.

The movie is directed by Jim Jarmusch, who has already created some cult classics including Broken Flowers and Only Lovers Left. With the big names behind this movie, it is sure to do even better.



SHE SAW OUR SIGNS AND SEND US A FUCKING KISS. I FREAKING LOVE YOU FOREVER @SELENAGOMEZ pic.twitter.com/kv1QF2MFD5 — Ꮮ (@texanselala) May 14, 2019



The Dead Don’t Die is in theaters everywhere on June 14.