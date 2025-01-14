See ‘Today’ Co-Host Sheinelle Jones’ Latest ‘Emotional’ Instagram Post Amid NBC Absence

3rd Hour Today co-host Sheinelle Jones has been notably absent from the morning talk show since the holidays, and her latest Instagram post was an emotional one. Jones has been co-hosting the third Today hour since 2019 but fans have been wondering where she’s been the last few weeks. Jones has also been pretty absent from social media, with her most recent Instagram post coming on Dec. 16, but it was perhaps the best way to end things before the holiday.

Jones shared a photo of her and her oldest son Kayin with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. She said she “got emotional as the president kindly complimented his attire and then said these words to him with the most sincere eyes – ‘Son, I want to tell you the most important thing. Remember I told you this : always take care of your mother.’ Kayin replied ‘I will. Yes sir.’ – It felt like Biden stopped the clock for a second … so we could take it in. I got a little teary when we left that beautifully decorated room. It was a night we’ll always hold dear.”

The journalist shared even more photos in her post — whch you can see here — from the special night on Dec. 14, saying she was “so thankful for moments like this.” She also shared some fun photos with Today co-workers Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie, pointing out they “are more like family at this point.” From just the looks of the post, there doesn’t seem to be anything indicating potential plans to leave Today, especially since she’s clearly close with her work family.

TODAY — Pictured: Sheinelle Jones on Monday, September 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Many fans in the comments have expressed their concern for Jones, wondering where she’s been and hoping that all is well with her. It’s unknown when she will make her return to Today, but it’s clear she has an important excuse for her absence, and most fans are just hoping that she’s doing alright. At the very least, it seems like she had a wonderful and memorable holiday filled with family and friends, as well as plenty of emotions.

When Sheinelle Jones does eventually return to 3rd Hour Today, the wait will certainly be worth it. She is missed by viewers — and following Hoda Kotb’s exit, having another beloved member leave would only hurt more. So the hope is that Jones is not planning on leaving any time soon and this absence is only temporary.