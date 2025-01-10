‘Today’ Show Fans Wondering Where Co-Host Sheinelle Jones Has Been

As Today viewers say their goodbyes to Hoda Kotb on her final day, others are wondering where co-host Sheinelle Jones has been. Jones joined Weekend Today in 2014 and became a co-host on 3rd Hour Today in 2019, leaving Weekend Today later that year. While she still serves as co-host on the third hour, viewers couldn’t help but point out on social media that she’s been absent since before the start of the new year.

Starting a new subreddit on the NBC Reddit page, user CurlsGone stated, “Sheinelle Jones has not been on the Today show since right before the holidays. Now, that all the main anchors are back to kick off the new year and Hoda’s final week, she is no where to be seen. Very odd & on the 3rd hour all they say is she has the day off. Anyone else noticed?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

TODAY — Pictured: Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer on Thursday, August 15, 2024 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

thisfilmkid suggested that Jones is on assignment filming for an upcoming kids educational series, Litton, on NBC, but it’s unconfirmed, while HotGirlWave298 thinks she’s “very slowly getting phased off the show.” Meanwhile, some people also couldn’t help but notice that she wasn’t even mentioned during “Hodabration,” celebrating Kotb’s final day on Today. The show went all out for her with surprises, special messages, and more, and Jones not even sending in a video, at the very least, was a bit strange.

Facebook users have also been wondering where Jones is, taking to the comments of some Kotb posts with one saying, “Nice tributes to Hoda with everyone there today. But where is Shanelle? She’s a great addition to the Today Show.” Other people have also been wondering where Jones is, as Today has not directly told fans what she’s been up to. It’s likely if it was anything serious, Today would have addressed it, and since they haven’t, there is likely no need to worry.

Sheinelle Jones, meanwhile, has not posted to Instagram since Dec. 16, and the comments on that post are also flooded with people wondering where she’s been. It’s possible that Jones is simply spending more time with her family on an extended vacation, or maybe she is filming. There have been rumors that another Today anchor could be leaving after Hoda Kotb, but nothing has been confirmed. There haven’t been any indications that Jones is planning to leave any time soon, but that could all change.