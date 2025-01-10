Hoda Kotb Sobs While Her ‘Today’ Co-Hosts Pay Tribute to Her on Her Final Day

It was a “Hoda-bration” at the Today show Friday as Hoda Kotb prepared to exit the long-running NBC show after 17 years. Kotb, who has spent 26 years at NBC News and has co-anchored Today With Hoda & Jenna since 2018, first announced her departure in September. As her final show on Jan. 10 rolled around, the beloved co-anchor struggled to hold back tears as Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Carson Daly paid tribute to her time at the program.

A video message shared at the top of Friday’s broadcast after Kotb walked through a “tunnel of love” formed by Today staffers highlighted Kotb’s contributions to the show over the years, with her colleagues sharing personal messages and their fondest memories of their time with her. In her message to Kotb, Guthrie said her colleague is “so special it’s almost beyond description” and described her as “the ultimate people person.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hoda, I love you deeply. Whether you’re sitting next to me or not. Whether we’re waking up at 4 o’clock in the morning together or not, I will always be by your side, and you will always be by mine,” she said.

Melvin, who is poised to take over Kotb’s co-anchor position alongside Guthrie, acknowledged her “kindness and generosity” after he was announced as co-anchor and thanked her “or being a cheerleader and champion for years.” He also reflected on Kotb’s bond with viewers, noting she has a “connection she has” with fans.

Bidding farewell to his dressing room “next door neighbor,” an emotional Roker said he is “going to miss you coming out of the dressing room every single morning.”

“But you know what? You, Hope and Haley get to come out of your rooms and see each other every morning. And so, how can I be sad?” Roker continued. “She’s probably one of the most selfless people.”

Daily, meanwhile, said he will miss the “star-wattage style” Kotb brings to the Today set every morning, reflecting on how she always arrives singing and dancing. Praising Kotb’s celebrity interviews, noting that Kotb makes them “feel like they’re talking to a friend,” he also spoke of their friendship.

“I really cherish our friendship and I always will,” he said. “She has all our love and always will. I love you.”

The tributes left Kotb in a state of tears, the Today show personality hilariously joking, “That was not fair.” The beloved NBC figure went on to thank each of her colleagues, calling Daly the “secret sauce” to the show, Roker her “first friend” at Today, and Guthrie her “person.” Taking a moment to speak to Melvin, Kotb told him he is someone who “earned this” as he prepares to step into her role.

“You are going to be fantastic. You’re going to bring it home,” she continued, though she warned that she plans to be asleep during his first broadcast as co-anchor on Jan. 13.

Kotb first joined NBC News in 1998. After working as a correspondent for Dateline, she joined Today in 2007, initially co-hosting the show’s fourth hour alongside Kathie Lee Gifford before she was named co-anchor of the flagship hours of NBC’s Today in 2018.

She announced in September that she was leaving the program in order to spend more time with her daughters, Haley and Hope.