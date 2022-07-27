Sebastian Stan Completely Unrecognizable in Photos From Set of New Movie

Sebastian Stan is looking pretty different nowadays, but it's only for his latest movie role. Entertainment Tonight reported that Stan looked unrecognizable while on the set of his film, A Different Man. Thanks to some major prosthetic work, Stan is a far cry from his typical self.

Stan has been filming A Different Man in New York City. He has been snapped on the set of the movie wearing facial prosthetics. In photos, Stan can be seen with grooves and bumps on his face and one of his eyes appears to be swollen shut. The Marvel actor underwent the transformation to portray a man named Edward, who undergoes facial reconstruction surgery. After undergoing the procedure, he becomes fixated on an actor in a stage production based on his former life.

Sebastian Stan is really coming for the Oscar next year for #ADifferentMan 🤯👑 The role of Edward is probably going to be his next career-best performance. #SebastianStan pic.twitter.com/GGEF5aKqUH — Rady🎈 (@theradrady) July 27, 2022

In addition to Stan, A Different Man stars Renate Reinsve, Neal Davidson, and Juney Smith. Stan not only appears in the film but also serves as one of its executive producers. An official release date for A Different Man has not yet been revealed. The Pam & Tommy star previously shared a look at the production on Instagram in mid-July. He posed on a stoop alongside Reinsve and actor Adam Pearson, captioning the snap with, "F R I E N D S."

While Stan's latest transformation is a surprising one, he's well known for changing up his image for his roles. During a conversation for L'Officiel with Margot Robbie, Stan explained how these physical transformations help his acting process. He said in March, "I feel like the physical stuff always helps us, right? Because I'm such a self-conscious person with regard to my 'Sebastianisms.'" Stan added, "Having to morph into something that's not really you is scary, but it stops me from judging myself."

Stan most recently underwent a major transformation to portray rocker Tommy Lee in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. As he explained to Entertainment Tonight, he went through two hours of hair and makeup every day to get into the role. Of course, he couldn't have done it without the show's hair and makeup team, which he praised in the interview by saying, "We had the very best hair and makeup team we could've asked for and they just killed it. They deserve whatever awards that are given. We couldn't have done it without them."