‘Gilmore Girls’ Actor Sebastian Bach Reveals How He Got on the Show (Exclusive)

Singer and songwriter, Sebastian Bach has become one of our generation’s most recognized rockstars thanks to a vibrant, congenial personality. With a stellar career stemming from the ’80s with his rock band, Skid Row, the former frontman has gone on to great projects over the years, including a solo career, several Broadway shows and even appearances on film and television. But no performance by the multiltalented artist has been more beloved by fans than his role on Gilmore Girls.

In an exclusive sit-down with PopCulture.com, Bach reveals how he managed to go from real rockstar to starving artist on the popular series, which ran for seven years and featured the Bahamas-native for five of them.

“The way I got that show is because I did Broadway,” Bach explained to PopCulture.com, adding how he starred in a number of Broadway productions for 10 years between 1996 to 2006.

“I did Jekyll and Hyde on Broadway, Jesus Christ Superstar and Rocky Horror… and TV people are impressed by Broadway actors, because you only get one shot — and you better nail it — that’s how I got on Gilmore Girls,” he added.

The 51-year-old admitted that even though the Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel-led show wasn’t live, it still reminded him of his Broadway days.

“Just learning lines and becoming another character [on the show],” Bach said. “And to me, everything in art is based on chemistry with your fellow band members, or your fellow cast members, or the writers and directors and the crew.”

The musician detailed that his experience on set was positive because of the great connection he shared with the rest of the cast, adding how the “the Gilmore Girls chemistry was so much fun.”

Fans will remember that Bach played a starving artist named Gil, who was a member in the band of Rory Gilmore’s (Alexis Bledel) best friend, Lane Kim (Keiko Agena). While he played a role similar to himself, that wasn’t the only connection to music he had on set. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s husband, Dan Palladino shares a love for music and admitted it was something that he and Bach could connect on, often times creating good conversation between the two.

“Dan Palladino is a vinyl freak, and he knows music, like obscure details. We would just talk about the second Judas Priest record, what label it was and who was the engineer and all this trivia,” Bach said.

Since the reboot of the series, where Bach also made an appearance on, the artist says he would totally be down for another regular role with the cast.

“Yes I would,” he stated, adding how he likes “doing it” because he enjoys making stuff. Bach adds that he just also loves being a creative person that develops new material whether it be on the TV screen or with music.

Bach is currently on tour, which just kicked off Aug. 29 in Nashville, Tennessee where he and his band will perform Skid Row’s 1989 self-titled debut album in it’s entirety. For more information and tour dates, visit his official website.