Cameron Boyce Fans Are Paying Tribute to Disney Channel Star One Year After His Sudden Death
One year after his sudden death, fans are not forgetting the impact Cameron Boyce had on them. On Monday, to mark the first anniversary of his passing, fans took to social media in remembrance of the late Disney Channel star, who passed away at just 20 years old on July 6, 2019, after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.
Boyce's death had been confirmed at the time by a representative for the family, who said that "the world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him." Although just 20 years old, Boyce had garnered a large and loyal fan base throughout his career. He was best known for his portrayal of Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, in the Disney Channel movie franchise Descendants. He also had roles in Jessie, Jake, and the Never Land Pirates, and the Disney XD program Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything.
At the time of his passing, fans had been shocked, and in the months since, they have continued to pay tribute to the actor. In May, many had shared happy birthday messages to mark what would have been his 21st birthday. In remembrance of the actor, many fans again flocked to social media to share tributes on Monday. Keep scrolling to see how fans are remembering Boyce.
It’s been 1 year since the passing of Cameron Boyce. We miss and love you Cameron. We wish you were here but we all know you wouldn’t want us dwelling. Your legacy is continuing just as you would’ve wanted. I smile everytime I see a photo. Rest in Peace Cameron Boyce. 🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/699NFwbTqb— Enjoy life ❤️🕊 BLM (@blahblahbich) July 6, 2020
a year without cameron boyce. we miss and love you. rest in peace, angel. pic.twitter.com/qJKHQO5BE4— enzo. (@alrightavenue) July 6, 2020
To one of my favorite Disney Channel childhood actors. Rest in peace 💞🕊— mikayla🦋 (@mabernethy19) July 6, 2020
Wait its been a year... I remember watching jesse, he was the funniest character from the stupidness, will miss him ✌️— Willem🧢 (@Willemishere) July 6, 2020
a year ago today this world lost one of the biggest lights it has ever known. cameron boyce touched millions of hearts including my own, and he will never be forgotten. he was such a beautiful, talented, kind soul who will always be known as our forever boy pic.twitter.com/UuXin12IPE— grace | cam 🤍 (@KNEESQCKS) July 6, 2020
one year since cameron boyce left the world. i don’t understand how it’s been a year and how we lost him so early. it hit me so hard. it still doesn’t feel real. my heart is heavy i miss him more and more each day. he had so much more ahead of him. i will love you forever cam. pic.twitter.com/Ea4t4FI9j7— z (@cameronsbliss) July 6, 2020
its been one year. why did he have to be taken so soon. Cameron Boyce. You deserved the world.— Lauren Moore (@likelaurenmoore) July 6, 2020
I still remember the moment I found out about Cameron Boyce’s passing. Literally almost dropped my phone in the middle of the airport in Nairobi. RIP Cameron 😔— hot girl Deb 💥 (@d_mobombo) July 6, 2020
one year. the world misses you, cameron boyce. please rest peacefully.❤️ pic.twitter.com/WObq7vZTPH— ♡ (@shemzsx) July 6, 2020
a year ago, today, cameron boyce passed away. we miss you, and love you so much, cameron. thank you for being such an angel. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/lVYSzWAbQ0— harvey keitel lovebot (@razzlerocks) July 6, 2020
it’s been a year without cameron boyce and my heart is still hurting— 𝚌𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚊 𝚕𝚢𝚗𝚗 (@christabech) July 6, 2020
it’s been a WHOLE year since cameron boyce’s death. wow. i didn’t watch jessie or descendants that much, but i knew cameron and i liked him, and his style and who he was. his death really hit hard bc he was just my age. we miss you cameron 😓😓— wolfgang (@JBkidrauhlss) July 6, 2020
I was so sad & I couldn’t explain it. And I got to Twitter and saw Cameron Trending and I immediately remembered.I lost a piece of my childhood this time last year. If I can speak for all I’d say we all did.Cameron Boyce.Thank you for making me smile. I love you beyond the grave. pic.twitter.com/WDeGOr7yCQ— yeaimasadb!tchahataboutit (@vegasrele) July 6, 2020
Cam, you left a mark in our hearts. It’s been a year since heaven gained the most beautiful angel. You will always be alive in our mind and in our hearts. We promise to make you proud. We love you always and forever, Cameron Boyce! 🕊 pic.twitter.com/XXyrW9hF8Y— 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐇 🇵🇭 (@_cameronlegacy) July 5, 2020