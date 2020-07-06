Cameron Boyce Fans Are Paying Tribute to Disney Channel Star One Year After His Sudden Death

One year after his sudden death, fans are not forgetting the impact Cameron Boyce had on them. On Monday, to mark the first anniversary of his passing, fans took to social media in remembrance of the late Disney Channel star, who passed away at just 20 years old on July 6, 2019, after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

Boyce's death had been confirmed at the time by a representative for the family, who said that "the world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him." Although just 20 years old, Boyce had garnered a large and loyal fan base throughout his career. He was best known for his portrayal of Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, in the Disney Channel movie franchise Descendants. He also had roles in Jessie, Jake, and the Never Land Pirates, and the Disney XD program Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything.

At the time of his passing, fans had been shocked, and in the months since, they have continued to pay tribute to the actor. In May, many had shared happy birthday messages to mark what would have been his 21st birthday. In remembrance of the actor, many fans again flocked to social media to share tributes on Monday. Keep scrolling to see how fans are remembering Boyce.