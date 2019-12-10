Dove Cameron Speaks out on Cameron Boyce’s ‘Incredibly Heart-Wrenching’ Death

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce passed away in July after suffering a seizure in his sleep, shortly before Disney’s Descendants 3 was released. Boyce’s co-star Dove Cameron reflected on his death in a new interview with Hollywood Life, sharing her thoughts on whether there could be another movie in the series without Boyce.

“What happened was so incredibly heart wrenching for all of us and something we could not recover from,” Cameron said. “And so, I think that the idea of making another movie while it would be nostalgic for all of us, and while it would be healing in a lot of ways, it might also be super wrong.

“So it could go either way and it depends on how we’re all feeling and I think that the beautiful thing that Disney has done is that they have very much created a safe space for the cast to be wherever they’re at. They canceled everything when Cameron passed and I know they want what’s in all of our best interests, so we’ll see. I doubt it, but we’ll see,” she added.

After Boyce’s death, the Disney Channel abandoned plans for a potential fourth film in the franchise, which began in 2015 with Descendants. Boyce starred as Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil, while Cameron played Mal, daughter of Maleficent.

Cameron has remembered Boyce on social media multiple times since his passing, first sharing her sadness in an Instagram video in which she read an emotional letter addressed to Boyce’s family.

“You are all I can think about,” she said. “My heart aches for you, I’m broken for you. I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage about how you must be feeling.”

“Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world. Though I know that’s not unique to me, Cameron was magic — an earth angel,” the 23-year-old continued. “Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns.”

Cameron then directly addressed Boyce, saying that she will “never have enough words for the pain I feel and the love and space in my heart that I hold for you.”

“Goodbye my dear, dear friend and brother. You leave behind a colossal wake, a profound chasm that can never be filled but you also leave millions and millions of deeply impacted, hope-filled and love-filled human beings who are who they are because of you and how you spent your brief 20 years on this earth,” she concluded. “What a gift you were; you turned the world on its head. We can all only hope to be half of the human that you were and you deserved so much more time. Goodbye to an earth angel. I will spend the rest of my life missing and loving you and all the better for knowing you.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jerod Harris