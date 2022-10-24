Sean Hayes Breaks His Silence Over 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Sudden Death

Following the sudden death of Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor's Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes has broken his silence. On Instagram, Hayes shared a photo of himself and Jordan from the show, which featured Hayes' Jack standing with Jordan's Beverly Leslie in full cowboy getup. Jordan appeared on a number of Will and Grace episodes between 2001 and 2006, as well as in the series revival from 2017 until 2020.

"My heart is broken," Hayes wrote in a caption on the post. "Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend." Fellow Will and Grace actor Eric McCormack commented on the post, writing, "Just crushed..."

Jordan's death was reported on Monday, with TMZ stating that the actor was involved in a car accident. No official cause of death has been announced but, according to TMZ, Jordan is said to have "suffered some sort of medical emergency." This may have caused him to crash his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood.

In his own post about Jordan's death, McCormack also shared a screenshot from Will and Grace, writing alongside the photo, "Crushed to learn about the loss of [Leslie Jordan], the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I've ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his [Will and Grace] episodes was palpable. Gone about 30 years too soon. You were loved sweet man."

In a follow-up post, McCormack added a photo of when he and Jordan connected for lunch eight years ago. "Lunch with my friend [Leslie Jordan] in London, 2014. RIP you sweet, hilarious man," he wrote. "We all adored you."

On Jordan's official Instagram page, the actor's family issued an official statement on her passing. In a caption on a smiling photo of Jordan, the family wrote, "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world." Jordan was 67 years old at the time of his death.