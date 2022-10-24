Distraught Leslie Jordan Fans Pay Tribute to Beloved Actor as He Reportedly Dies at 67
It's been reported that beloved actor Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67. In wake of the terrible news, distraught fans are taking to social media to pay tribute to the longtime star. "Leslie Jordan's Instagram was a ray of light in the midst of the pandemic. RIP," one fan tweeted, noting how active Jordan was on social media during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to TMZ, Jordan crashed his BMW into the side of a building while driving in Hollywood on Monday morning. The outlet added that it is believed Jordan may have experienced some kind of medical emergency prior to the crash, which could possibly have led to the incident. This is unconfirmed presently. Taking to Twitter, many fans have expressed their profound sorrow at the news, with a heartbroken user writing, "He definitely helped me though the pandemic. He was a Ray of Sunshine!" Scroll down to read more memorials from fans of Jordan.
"Rest in Peace"
My daughter went to Pride this year in Nashville and came home so excited because Leslie Jordan had been the grand marshal. A 67 year old man and it was as if a shimmering god of merriment had descended to grant a fleeting audience. Which was, basically, true. RIP. What a spirit. https://t.co/yMCkXlPsdi— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) October 24, 2022
Sometimes life just sucks. This is one of those times," an upset fan offered. "Rest in peace you dear sweet man." The user then added a "Love For Leslie" hashtag.
"Pure Joy"
i’m absolutely heartbroken to hear of the passing of leslie jordan. he truly was one of the best entertainers on tv, and was one of the best parts of my lockdown. you’ll be missed💔 pic.twitter.com/G0z8mNzmOA— paige 🍒 (@blhtrixya) October 24, 2022
"What a loss," someone else added. "He was pure joy at a time when we all really needed it."
"One of the Best"
🙏🙏🙏 tough one. I would watch LJ read a fortune cookie. One of the best. He elevated every scene he was in. This is so wrong.— JR, Come Back (@andrea9192) October 24, 2022
"My condolences to his many friends and family. I pray he is at peace," a Twitter user wrote.
"Fantastic Actor"
rest in peace to american horror story veteran leslie jordan. he brought such bright energy to every scene. pic.twitter.com/vK25QhgQBj— 🦇 (@campyhorror) October 24, 2022
"Oh no. What a fantastic actor, he brought such joy to the screen," one person commented.