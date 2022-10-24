Distraught Leslie Jordan Fans Pay Tribute to Beloved Actor as He Reportedly Dies at 67

It's been reported that beloved actor Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67. In wake of the terrible news, distraught fans are taking to social media to pay tribute to the longtime star. "Leslie Jordan's Instagram was a ray of light in the midst of the pandemic. RIP," one fan tweeted, noting how active Jordan was on social media during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to TMZ, Jordan crashed his BMW into the side of a building while driving in Hollywood on Monday morning. The outlet added that it is believed Jordan may have experienced some kind of medical emergency prior to the crash, which could possibly have led to the incident. This is unconfirmed presently. Taking to Twitter, many fans have expressed their profound sorrow at the news, with a heartbroken user writing, "He definitely helped me though the pandemic. He was a Ray of Sunshine!" Scroll down to read more memorials from fans of Jordan.