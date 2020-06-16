Sean Hannity Mocked for Odd 'Spaghetti' Protest Rant
Fox news host Sean Hannity is getting mocked on social media for his recent protest rant, in which he oddly mentioned "spaghetti." In a clip from Hannity's show that has been making the rounds on social media, the conservative commentator rails against defunding the police.
Hannity looks into the camera and asks who viewers plan to call when they're "in the middle of a summer love session, autonomous zone, where it's like one big block party, with spaghetti, you know, whatevers? dinners?!" He then added, that it's "not gonna end well!" Social media users have been sharing the clip on Twitter, and many are offering their own hilarious comments on it. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
What’s going on at Sean Hannity’s spaghetti dinners? .... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8gq6bY7Kmh— Maxwell Frost 📢 (@TheRealFrost_) June 16, 2020
June 16, 2020
me showing up to the summer love session pic.twitter.com/MPeL2wWfSi— shamus (@shamus_clancy) June 16, 2020
prevnext
Hannity: spaghetti
Me: spaghetti what?
Hannity: you know...
Me: actually I don’t know
Hannity: whatevers
Me: SPAGHETTI WHAT SEAN???!!! JUST TELL ME!!! WHY IS THIS SO HARD???
Hannity: dinners
Me: ...thank you— Zachary Cahn (@ZachCahn) June 16, 2020
The best part of this clip is that he starts it with "I keep asking a simple question."— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 16, 2020
Spaghetti Whatevers night was always my favorite growing up.— Ham Grenabe (@waryjack) June 16, 2020
prevnext
I was unaware of, and am now excited for, the spaghetti— Will Novak (@WillNovak13) June 16, 2020
June 16, 2020
this will end perfectly: everybody full of spaghetti having a great time making friends— young linc (@lincnotfound) June 16, 2020
prevnext
Someone wasn't popular in high school.
Everyone out at the party, eating spaghetti having wild sex.— Otis Redfoot (@OtisRedfoot) June 16, 2020
I am SO confused. Is he worried that he won't be able to call the police so they can join in...?— Saasan (@decidedlysarah) June 16, 2020
how sexual are these meatballs and how do they relate to block party? summer of love? with spaghetti?????— Jared Rosen (@notquitefrodo) June 16, 2020
prevnext
Wait, is “spaghetti” a code word for something 🍝— Jasmine Bager (@JasmineBager) June 16, 2020
He keeps asking a simple question, people!! 😂— Marie Gilot (@louiegilot) June 16, 2020
lol yeah that summer of love spaghetti dinner block party will surely end in disaster— 𝕥𝕓 @🏠 (@taylorbizzle) June 16, 2020
prevnext
He forgot "Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together... mass hysteria!"— Michael_Norwitz (@BlackLionAuthor) June 16, 2020
June 16, 2020
Quite honestly, it sounds delightful— JSN RDG (@CincyToLondon) June 16, 2020
prevnext
Ngl this made me laugh so hard I had an asthma attack lol— Lauralie🌸 (@Laura3ennett) June 16, 2020
One big block party with spaghetti dinners sounds like absolute heaven right now. pic.twitter.com/miH8UkLde9— detboi (@iamdetboi) June 16, 2020
SFPD: If you don’t say sorry, we’re going to stop sending cops with guns to chase fair evaders!
Hannity: Don’t go to CHAZ, they have block parties with free spaghetti! Not gonna end well.
Who’s next? High bar this week ...— Ethan Kravitz (theycallme.eth) (@EthosVentures) June 16, 2020
prev
That sounds amazing. Where do I sign up?— youroldmancoworker (@youroldmancowo1) June 16, 2020