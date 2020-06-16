Sean Hannity Mocked for Odd 'Spaghetti' Protest Rant

Fox news host Sean Hannity is getting mocked on social media for his recent protest rant, in which he oddly mentioned "spaghetti." In a clip from Hannity's show that has been making the rounds on social media, the conservative commentator rails against defunding the police.

Hannity looks into the camera and asks who viewers plan to call when they're "in the middle of a summer love session, autonomous zone, where it's like one big block party, with spaghetti, you know, whatevers? dinners?!" He then added, that it's "not gonna end well!" Social media users have been sharing the clip on Twitter, and many are offering their own hilarious comments on it. Scroll down to see what people are saying.