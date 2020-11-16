Sean 'Diddy' Combs Remembers Kim Porter on Second Anniversary of Her Death in Touching Tribute

✖

Sean "Diddy" Combs is continuing to mourn the loss of his late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter. On Sunday, the rapper took to Instagram to mark the two-year anniversary of her death with a touching tribute to Porter, the mother to three of his children.

In the tribute, Combs shared a series of black-and-white photos of himself, Porter, and their three children – twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila Star, 13, and son Christian, 22. Combs also helped raise Porter's son, Quincy Brown, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure. In the images, Porter and her children smiling as hey played together in the pool and lounged in the sun, with images of Combs and Porter showing them kissing and hugging. Calling her "QUEEN KIM PORTER," Combs said that Porter is "IRREPLACEABLE," adding, "LOVE YOU FOREVER."

Combs' post came exactly two years after Porter, an actress and model, was found dead in her Toluca Lake, California home on Nov. 15, 2018. Three months after her death, the Los Angeles County Coroner released their report, which revealed that Porter had died as a result of lobar pneumonia, an inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs. She was 47.

On Monday, Combs again took to social media to pay tribute to Porter, this time sharing a black-and-white image of Porter dancing in a flowing white dress. "The Ebony Goddess," he wrote, adding that he misses Porter "so much" and "always will."

Porter and Combs began dating in 1994 and broke up several times before calling it quits for good in 2007. Even after their split, however, the former couple had remained close, with Combs writing in a tribute to Porter just three days after he death that they were "soulmates." Writing that he had been "trying to wake up out of this nightmare," Combs at the time said that he was "going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S–!! And I miss you so much."

A funeral service was held for Porter, officiated by pastor T.D. Jakes, was held for Porter at Cascade Hills Church on Nov. 24, 2018. It was attended by Mary J. Blige, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Tichina Arnold, who were said to have given speeches. Porter was then laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia.