Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Breaks Silence on Kim Porter’s Death in Heartbreaking Video Tribute

Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially broken his silence on the tragic death of ex-girlfriend Kim Porter in a heartbreaking video tribute to the mother of his children.

The rapper uploaded the Instagram video on Sunday, which depicts the former couple in the midst of a maternity photo shoot with Essence magazine in December 2006 when the two were still going strong.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much,” Diddy captioned the video.

“Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S—t!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love,” he concluded the post alongside a black heart emoji.

Porter was found dead in her Toluca Lake, California home on Thursday following reported cardiac arrest. She was 47 years old at the time of her death and sources claim she had been dealing with a bad bout of pneumonia for several weeks. Her official cause of death will remain deferred until toxicology tests are finalized. Her autopsy was expected to take place this weekend.

A source said that while Diddy and Porter split up for good in 2007, the former couple were still very close.

“Diddy is devastated and shocked,” the source said. “He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work. They were still a family.”

The two shared 20-year-old son Christian, as well as twin 11-year-old girls, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

Porter spoke of their unique relationship in 2009, after the two split.

“You know how when two people go their separate ways, most of the time there’s animosity? It’s not like that with us,” Porter said. “Sean and I have this bond, this friendship. It’s not about ‘if you’re faithful to me, if I’m being faithful to you.’”

“We’re friends. I’m the person he can tell his inner most thoughts to and he’s that person for me. He still calls me everyday and we talk. There’s no ill feeling or ‘I can’t stand you, I hate you, don’t call.’ There’s none of that. We have three children together so that’s just not an option. We’re committed to our children even if we couldn’t commit to each other,” she added.