Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Ex Kim Porter’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kim Porter, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend, died from pneumonia, the Los Angeles County Coroner said, three months after her death.

According to the coroner’s report, obtained by TMZ on Friday, the cause of death was listed as lobar pneumonia, an inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The report said Porter received a massage from her goddaughter the day before her death and spent the night watching movies with her family before she went to bed. She was last seen alive at 11:30 p.m.

The next morning, her goddaughter saw Porter at 8:30 a.m. and believed Porter was sleeping, so she went to work. Porter’s housemaids checked on her three hours later and she was unresponsive, according to TMZ. They called 911 and the paramedics who arrived pronounced her dead at her Toluca Lake, California home.

The report said there were bottles of water, sports drinks and Pedialyte on Porter’s nightstand. Investigators also found antibiotics, a bowl of tomato soup and Tylenol.

Porter died on Nov. 15, 2018. At the time, a source told TMZ she was suffering form pneumonia for several weeks, but the preliminary cause of death was listed as “natural.” Other sources told The Blast she was fighting the flu before her death, and she had no history of drug or alcohol abuse.

Porter was the mother of three of Diddy‘s six children. The two began dating in 1994 and broke up several times before calling it quits for good in 2007. However, the family remained close, and Diddy attended her funeral. The music mogul also hosted a private memorial for her and shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t,” Diddy wrote on Nov. 18, alongside a 2006 video. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S–!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

Beyonce Knowles also remembered Porter by sharing a photo of Porter as a child. “Heaven couldn’t wait for you,” Knowles wrote, referencing her song “Heaven.”

Diddy and Porter are parents to daughters Jessie James and D’Lila and son Christian Combs. She also left behind a son, Star actor Quincy, from her relationship with musician Al B. Sure!.

Porter was a model and actress, appearing in Diddy’s 2008 reality show I Want To Work For Diddy. She also acted in The Brothers, Wicked Wicked Games and Mama I Want To Sing.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images