Diddy Mourns Ex Kim Porter at Funeral

Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly paid his final respects to ex, Kim Porter on Saturday in a funeral ceremony held in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia.

Combs arrived at the service with other high profile guests on Saturday, according to a report by PEOPLE. He was spotted with figures like Kimora Lee Simmons and Tichina Arnold, among others. It was reportedly the rapper himself who arranged for Porter’s remains to be transported in a horse-drawn carriage.

Porter was memorialized in a public funeral at Cascade Hills Church. The service was officiated by pastor T.D. Jakes, with speeches from Combs, Mary J. Blige and Porter’s son from a previous relationship — Combs’ step-son — Quincy Brown. Brown teared up during his speech, standing between Combs and his biological father, Al B. Sure.

There were also reportedly musical tributes from both Yolanda Adams and Faith Evans. Afterward, Porter was taken back out of the church and transported to Evergreen Memorial Park, where she was buried beside her mother.

Porter was at Charles E. Huff International Funeral Home for a viewing on Friday and another on Saturday morning, before the service. Combs apparently spent a lot of time at these events, reflecting on his ex’s life and legacy.

On Saturday afternoon, he posted a video clip of Porter playing in the water with their twin daughters, 11-year-old D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and Combs’ daughter Chance from another relationship.

“The truest definition of a MOTHER,” he wrote, along with a black heart emoji.

He memorialized her on Twitter as well. “Today we lay to rest our ANGEL,” he wrote. “Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you.”

Porter passed away on Nov. 15 in her home in Toluca Lake, California. She was found unresponsive in her home in 11:40 a.m. local time, and declared dead on the scene. Her cause of death has not been announced, as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has ordered an autopsy.

Porter was 47 years old.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t,” Porter wrote, addressing the death for the first time on social media.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” he added. “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S—!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”