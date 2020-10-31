Sean Connery Was 'Unwell for Some Time' Before Passing, His Son Jason Says

✖

Sean Connery's son, Jason Connery, said that his father was "unwell for some time" before his passing on Friday night. Jason was among the sources who confirmed the news of his father's death, telling the BBC that Connery died in his sleep on Friday night. He also said that Connery "had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him."

Connery passed away at his home in Nassau in the Bahamas, Jason told reporters. The 57-year-old is Connery's only child, from his first marriage to actress Diane Cilento. He said: "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

So far, details on Connery's death and the ailments that preceded it are slim. He was 90 years old at the time of his passing, and many fans are already sharing tributes to the actor and mourning him on social media. Connery was a film icon, with movie rolls spanning decades and performances that served as the foundation for much of pop culture media today.

Connery married Cilento in 1962, and Jason was born in 1963. The couple separated in 1971, and years later, Cilento claimed that Connery had been mentally and physically abusive during their marriage. She described the dysfunction in her 2006 autobiography, and Connery seemed to confirm it himself in an interview with Barabara Walters.

Jason Connery was raised in London, England with his mother, and pursued a career in theater acting. He has worked in movies and TV shows as well, including the 1985 Doctor Who serial Vengeance on Varos. His most recent role was in the 2019 dramedy The Untold Story, and he has upcoming projects as both an actor and a director.

Jason is following in the footsteps of one of the most famous actors of all time. His father has held some of the most iconic roles in media, including the first portrayal of James Bond in film. He is also known to many for movies like Highlander, The Untouchables, Indiana Jones, The Hunt for Red October and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

Born in 1930, Connery grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland. His parents held working class jobs, and he enlisted in the navy before finding his way into the entertainment industry. He is survived by his son Jason, his brother Neil and two ex-wives, Cilento and Micheline Roquebrune.