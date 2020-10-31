Sean Connery Dead: Salma Hayek and Hugh Jackman Lead Actors' Tributes to Legendary 007 Star

Sean Connery's death has hit Hollywood in the heartstrings. Connery died overnight at age 90, his son Jason Connery confirmed to the BBC. No exact cause of death was given, but Jason revealed he died in Nassau, Bahamas, after being "unwell for some time." In the minutes and hours after Connery's loved ones made his death public, his peers in the acting world shared countless tributes. Stars such as Salma Hayek, Hugh Jackman, Elizabeth Hurley and Sam Neill expressed their love for the actor, who appeared in six movies as iconic secret agent James Bond. Scroll through to read some stars' thoughts on Connery and his work.

Salma Hayek View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:26am PDT Salma Hayek wrote: "It saddens me that today the legendary Sean Connery passed away. At least he lived to be 90. My heart goes out to his close ones. May he rest in peace."

Hugh Jackman I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020 Hugh Jackman "idolized" Connery when he was younger. He made sure to make his admiration known via a tweet that included an image of the iconic actor.

Sam Neill (Photo: Mondadori via Getty Images, Getty) Connery's The Hunt for Red October co-star Sam Neill, was among the first to chime in. He wrote: "Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor."

Robert Carlyle RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman https://t.co/hkLwouejZI — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 31, 2020 Fellow Scot Robert Carlyle also chimed in. The actor, best known for Trainspotting and The Full Monty, called Connery a "trailblazer."

George Takei (Photo: Eon Productions) Star Trek and The Terror actor George Takei also paid tribute, writing, "Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end."

Elizabeth Hurley RIP the glorious Sean Connery pic.twitter.com/pzQ20gtFz9 — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) October 31, 2020 Elizabeth Hurley, who famously starred in the Bond-send-up Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, kept her tribute simple. She shared a snap of Connery from his Bond days, standing shirtless and reading by a body of water.