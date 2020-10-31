Sean Connery's Death Sparks Outpour of Tributes to Legendary James Bond Actor

Sean Connery, the iconic actor who first broke James Bond to the big screen has died, according to the BBC. While the outlet confirmed the news of his death, no details, such as the cause of death, have been disclosed. He was 90. Within minutes of the BBC disclosing Connery's death, tribute after tribute began pouring in via Twitter. The star, who also appeared in The Untouchables and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, was an undeniable legend in his field, and emotional tributes to him set that legacy in stone. Scroll through to see some tributes from peers and fans alike.

Alex Salmond STATEMENT ON SIR SEAN CONNERY FROM ALEX SALMOND "The world's greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond" #SeanConnery #ScotlandForever pic.twitter.com/s9ZtCRJyz5 — Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) October 31, 2020 Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland, was the first political figure to speak out on Connery's passing. As a high profile figure in Connery's home country, many also saw Salmond confirming the news as solidification of the heartbreaking death.

Sam Niell (Photo: Mondadori via Getty Images, Getty) Sam Neill, who appeared alongside Connery in The Hunt for Red October, shared what he learned from starring alongside him. He wrote: "Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor."

Hugh Jackman I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020 Hugh Jackman was also among the first to remember Connery. The X-Men and Greatest Showman star revealed he "idolized" the late actor when he was growing up.

Kevin Smith He was my Dad's James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery's career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery's passing also feels like I'm losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones. pic.twitter.com/8ElVyac1kV — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 31, 2020 Director Kevin Smith shared one of the more moving tributes to Connery. Smith related the beloved The Rock and Highlander actor to memories with his father, a big Connery admirer.

Fans (Photo: Universal Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Fan tributes were also far from sparse, with many remembering what his work meant to them personally. One fan wrote, "A true legend! the first ever film I watched with Sean Connery was A Bridge To Far 1977, you will always be my favourite Actor to ever play the role of James Bond & there will never be another actor quite like Sean Connery you will be sorely missed."

Fans (continued) My favorite Bond. RIP https://t.co/66RORrgHqO — Chris Buxton (@ChrisBuxtonLLG) October 31, 2020 Another added, "Always and forever, the greatest James Bond. #RIP Sir Sean Connery." Another tribute read, "When I was a little boy I wanted to be James Bond, Sean Connery made it look so easy suave and dangerous. What more could a little boy Aspire to be Sean Connery. I need my second son after him with the same spelling. May his soul Rest In Peace and thank You for being in my life."