Sean Connery's Death Sparks Outpour of Tributes to Legendary James Bond Actor

By John Connor Coulston

Sean Connery, the iconic actor who first broke James Bond to the big screen has died, according to the BBC. While the outlet confirmed the news of his death, no details, such as the cause of death, have been disclosed. He was 90.

Within minutes of the BBC disclosing Connery's death, tribute after tribute began pouring in via Twitter. The star, who also appeared in The Untouchables and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, was an undeniable legend in his field, and emotional tributes to him set that legacy in stone. Scroll through to see some tributes from peers and fans alike.

Alex Salmond

Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland, was the first political figure to speak out on Connery's passing. As a high profile figure in Connery's home country, many also saw Salmond confirming the news as solidification of the heartbreaking death.

Sam Niell

Sam Neill, who appeared alongside Connery in The Hunt for Red October, shared what he learned from starring alongside him. He wrote: "Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor."

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman was also among the first to remember Connery. The X-Men and Greatest Showman star revealed he "idolized" the late actor when he was growing up.

Kevin Smith

Director Kevin Smith shared one of the more moving tributes to Connery. Smith related the beloved The Rock and Highlander actor to memories with his father, a big Connery admirer.

Fans

Fan tributes were also far from sparse, with many remembering what his work meant to them personally. One fan wrote, "A true legend! the first ever film I watched with Sean Connery was A Bridge To Far 1977, you will always be my favourite Actor to ever play the role of James Bond & there will never be another actor quite like Sean Connery you will be sorely missed."

Fans (continued)

Another added, "Always and forever, the greatest James Bond. #RIP Sir Sean Connery." Another tribute read, "When I was a little boy I wanted to be James Bond, Sean Connery made it look so easy suave and dangerous. What more could a little boy Aspire to be Sean Connery. I need my second son after him with the same spelling. May his soul Rest In Peace and thank You for being in my life."

Fans (continued)

Yet another fan wrote, "Heartbreaking. He wasn't just the first Bond, he was a legend. My condolences to his family and loved ones."

Another heartfelt remark read, "Growing up I loved watching the James Bond films with my pop pop. We were always in agreement that Sean Connery was the best. Our shared Scottish ancestry may have been a small factor too. RIP to an absolute legend."

