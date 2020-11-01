Sean Connery Is All Smiles in One of the Last Photos Captured Alongside Son Jason

✖

The world lost legendary actor Sean Connery over the weekend. The late actor's son, Jason Connery, confirmed the news to the BBC, telling the publication that his father had been unwell for some time and that he died peacefully in his sleep. In one of the last photos captured of Connery prior to his passing, he and Jason can be seen posing together donning smiles for the camera.

According to PEOPLE, one of the last photos captured of Connery that was posted on social media came in August 2019. At the time, Fiona Ufton, Jason's longtime partner, posted a photo of herself, Jason, and Connery to mark the Oscar winner's 89th birthday. In the snap, all three of them can be seen donning bright smiles for the camera in honor of the occasion. Although, the Diamonds Are Forever star playfully looks away from the camera with a slight smile while he points his index finger in the air.

As previously mentioned, Jason released a statement upon the news of his father's passing. In his message, he noted that Connery, who died at 90, had been unwell for some time before he passed. "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time," Jason said. "A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

Connery leaves an undeniable mark on the entertainment industry. He rose to fame as James Bond in 1962's Dr. No, not only putting himself on the map but the famous character, as well. The late star went on to act in a slew of Bond films, including Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, and Never Say Never Again, the latter of which was the last time that he portrayed the famous character. Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli released a statement in which they said that Connery "was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words 'the name's Bond... James Bond'." They added, "He revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."