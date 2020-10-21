Scott Disick Teases Kourtney Kardashian With Savage Comment

✖

Scott Disick is telling it like it is. Known for his dry sense of humor, Disick took his thoughts to the comment section of one of Kourtney Kardashians recent posts and fans are having a ball with it. On Monday, the mom of three shared a photo of herself dressed in an orange suit wearing high heels, and her caption was a line from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit song "WAP" captioning, "I don't cook, I don't clean."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians ex chimed in with, "That's for sure." Her followers took the joking comment lightly and had a little fun with it, and so did her younger sister Kim Kardashian when she posted the laughing-crying emoji. Her pal Simon Huck added, "Besides quesadillas, this is correct."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 19, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

Kardashian and Disick have seemingly been getting closer-and-closer since he called it quits with ex Sofia Richie. During their two year relationship, there was speculation that Kardashian may have been a sore point, despite their family vacations together and that it was said Richie and Kardashian got along just fine.

Disick and Kardashian share three kids together: Mason, 10; Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. The two dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015. Having found a way to co-parent, the former couple seem to have it down pat despite their rocky past. In 2017, Disick went public with his relationship with Richie as the two were seen out together on several occasions. While several doubted the seriousness of their romance, they managed to stay strong and push through for two years. They only recently decided to call it quits in 2020 after a brief stint Disick had in rehab — although, it's said that his short stay in there had nothing to do with why they called it quits.

Onlookers always felt Disick would eventually go back to Kardashian, but despite their single status, there's still not much clarity on whether they're planning on getting back together or not. On the current Keeping Up With the Kardashians season — which will not be surpassing 20 Seasons — there was a teaser for an upcoming episode where it was stated that Kardashian and Disick may be trying for baby number four.

While it has yet to be confirmed, fans are anticipating the pair getting back together. Another one of Kardashians posts wearing a flannel shirt, claimed to be Disick's by followers, also has people leaning towards the pair being more involved than what meets the eye currently.