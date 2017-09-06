Scott Disick Was Reportedly Hospitalized Last Month After Call to Fire Department

Scott Disick was hospitalized last month after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from his Hidden Hills home.

“On August 18th LAFD responded to a call from the home of Scott Disick,” the LAFD told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “Lost Hills Sheriffs were also on the scene shortly thereafter. LAFD officials transported Mr. Disick to a local hospital. No other information will be given out at this time.”

Disick was reportedly placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold during his hospitalization, according to The Blast. According to the website for California Legislative Information, an official can place an individual under a 5150 psychiatric hold if the individual is deemed a danger to his or herself or to others. The hold can last for up to 72 hours, but The Blast reports that Disick was released before the full time limit was up.

Kourtney Kardashian was reportedly at the hospital to support Disick, with whom she shares three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. The couple dated on and off for nine years until finally splitting for good in 2015.

Rumors that Disick’s partying had gotten out of control surfaced earlier this summer when photos surfaced of him partying with many bikini-clad women. In fact, a source even told E! News in June that Kardashian was not on speaking terms with Disick.

“Kourtney is furious about Scott’s recent actions and is taking time to figure out the next step for their family,” the source said.

More recently, Disick clarified a remark he made on Keeping Up With The Kardashians where he referred to himself as a sex addict.

“I would say I think it’s a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict,” Disick told E! News last month. “I just like sex, but I’m not a sex addict. I said that in a humorous, joking fashion on the show and now I’m getting billed as one, and it’s not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict.”