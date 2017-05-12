Some Concerning Reports Come In About Scott Disick And Alcohol

Reports are surfacing that Scott Disick is suffering from alcoholism and that he’s on a “downward spiral” since his latest break-up with Kourtney Kardashian.

TMZ‘s sources are saying the reality show star has been spotted all over town with a cavalcade of young models in an attempt to make Kourtney jealous. She’s apparently with a 23-year-old model, and he’s hurting bad.

“He feels betrayed because he says she’s been dangling a carrot that she’d get back with him if he stopped drinking — which he did,” TMZ‘s sources say. “When he found out about the model, he lost it. Scott hit up TAO on Cinco de Mayo and he was at The Peppermint Club Monday night.”

He’s allegedly been keeping a cool exterior through this whole debacle, but friends think he’s coping in all the wrong ways. The father-of-three reportedly had a drinking problem in the past, as he’s allegedly drank regularly while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The outlet also reports he’s in the midst of filming a house-flipping reality show produced by Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, so the situation remains tense.

Disick has been fueding with Kourtney’s sisters as of late due to his reckless behavior. Khloe Kardashian threw water on him during a heated confrontation on KUWTK.

“I really don’t think I could get back together with him,” Kourtney said after the incident. “My kids deserve to have somebody with better moral characteristics. I’ve already had the epiphany. This is just confirmation.”

Aside from the Disick drama, Kourtney seems to be doing quite well for herself.

She’s been exuding confidence and sex appeal all over social media as of late. She even decided to bare it all for a very special birthday photo shoot.

