Scooter Braun Separates From Wife Yael, No Plan for Divorce

✖

Music mogul Scooter Braun has separated from his wife of seven years, Yael Cohen Braun. Page Six reports that the couple has been on the rocks for months and has decided to take a break. However, they have no plans to divorce at this time. "They’re friends," a source told Page Six. The couple shares three children -- Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2.

Braun posted a tribute to Yael on July 6 to celebrate their 7th anniversary, sharing photos from their wedding alongside a sweet note. "If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning," Braun wrote. "That all happened because you came into my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary." Yael replied "A Team 4lyfe" in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun)

Braun has been in the headlines the past two years after obtaining the rights to all of the master recordings of Taylor Swift's first six studio albums, much to her dismay, earning him the public "bully" image. Braun addressed the narrative in a recent interview with Variety. Braun admitted that he is disappointed that Swift interpreted the business move in a way that was more harmful than anything. "I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal," he explained. "All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don't know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused it. It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding."

The record executive then noted that he and Swift had only met a few times in the past and each time was a pleasant experience. While he wishes her "nothing but the best" and noted how incredibly talented she is, he did say when his character came into question and when he was labeled as a "bully" is when he felt the need to clarify. "The thing that struck me the worst is the word "bully." I'm firmly against anyone ever being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding. The one thing I'm proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me," the 40-year-old said. "They know my character and my truth. That meant a lot to me. In the long run, I'm happy for my life's work to be the legacy I leave behind."