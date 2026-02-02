Savannah Guthrie Speaks Out After Her Mom Goes Missing in Arizona

Savannah Guthrie is speaking out a day after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing from her home in Arizona.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” Guthrie said in a statement to Today on Monday. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

TODAY — Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the night of Saturday, Jan. 31 outside her home in Tucson, according to a missing persons flyer. She was reported missing at noon on Sunday and aspects of the scene at her home prompted “grave concern,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a news conference on Sunday. He said foul play cannot be ruled out.

“You don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this, but it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house,” he said at the news conference.

Nancy Guthrie is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her family last saw her at home around 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Nanos said that officials are using drones, a helicopter, an airplane, search-and-rescue dogs and volunteers to search the area for Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah Guthrie, 54, was absent from the Today show broadcast on Monday. Her father, Charles, died when Savannah was 16 years old, leaving Nancy as a single mother of Savannah and her two siblings.

Savannah Guthrie has been a main co-anchor at the Today show since 2012. She joined NBC News in 2007 as a legal analyst and correspondent. She recently returned from a hiatus during which she underwent vocal cord surgery.