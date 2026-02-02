Hoda Kotb Sends Powerful Message Amid Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mother

Savannah Guthrie’s longtime friend and former Today co-host is speaking out with a powerful message amid a missing persons search for Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother.

Hoda Kotb took to Instagram Monday morning with a simple yet poignant message: “Hope.” She captioned the graphic with three red hearts.

Commenters on the post sent well wishes to Guthrie and her family. “Praying for Savannah and her family,” one person wrote. “Praying for Savanah’s family that her Mom comes home safe. Amen,” someone else wrote. “My heart is aching,” someone else said.

A few hours later, Kotb shared a photo of Savannah and her mom on the set of Today. She captioned the smiling photo with a praying hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

Kotb served as a Today show co-anchor alongside Guthrie for seven years, from January 2018 until Kotb’s departure in January 2025. They were the first all-female duo to lead the morning show. Guthrie has been a main co-anchor since 2012.

Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing from her Arizona home on Sunday after her family last saw her Saturday night. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a news conference on Sunday that aspects of the scene at Nancy Guthrie’s home prompted “grave concern” and that foul play cannot be ruled out.

“You don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this, but it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house,” he said at the news conference.

Nanos said that officials are using drones, a helicopter, an airplane, search-and-rescue dogs and volunteers to search for Nancy Guthrie.

Although absent from Monday morning’s Today broadcast, Savannah Guthrie issued a statement to the program. “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” she said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

Nancy Guthrie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her family last saw her at home around 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday.