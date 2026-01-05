Savannah Guthrie Shares Health Update Following Surgery, ‘Today’ Absence

Savannah Guthrie is recovering at home after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

The TODAY co-anchor, 54, took to Instagram Monday to share an update on her health after a procedure to remove nodules and a polyp from her vocal cords.

Holding up a whiteboard reading, “All good! Thanks for prayers and love!” Guthrie wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “See you soon!”

The NBC personality announced last month that she would be taking “a couple of weeks” off from the TODAY show as she recovered from the surgery with extended vocal rest.

“Some of you have noticed that my voice has been very scratchy and started to crack a little bit,” Guthrie said. “Well, I have found out what it is. I have vocal nodules and I also have a polyp. It’s not a big, big deal, but I am going to have to have a surgery in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks, so this is my last day for a little while.”

Guthrie joked that while some TODAY viewers must have thought she had the “world’s longest head cold,” she was excited to have finally found the cause of her vocal issues. “This has been going on for years, honestly, so to have a solution,” she said.

The tough part would be having to be “totally silent” for weeks on end while recovering, which co-anchor Sheinelle Jones assured was not as bad as she might think.

Jones, who had undergone the same surgery, told Guthrie, “The silver lining is you have permission to be still. The house gets quiet, the kids are gonna want to help you out.” Presenting her co-star with a whiteboard she used to “speak” during her own recovery, Jones joked, “A lot of the greats have done it, maybe you’ll come out singing like, I don’t know, Celine Dion.”

“Well, you know, it’s really funny, I used to sing,” Guthrie said. “Then I couldn’t sing anymore and then I couldn’t speak anymore. So who knows, guys, the tour is happening in 2026.”