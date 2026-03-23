Savannah Guthrie Could Return to ‘Today’ Soon

Savannah Guthrie could be returning to her TODAY show chair as soon as next month.

Amid the investigation into the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, Savannah is allegedly eyeing an April return to the NBC morning show, a source told Page Six in a new report published Sunday.

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(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

While the insider noted that plans may change as Nancy’s case develops, they claimed that Savannah was hoping to return to TODAY following the end of spring break for daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman. Most New York schools return from break around April 10, the report indicates.

Another TODAY show source told the outlet that there was “no announcement regarding Savannah’s return date,” and that Hoda Kotb would continue to fill in for her former colleague and friend following her January 2025 retirement from the show.

Guthrie last visited the TODAY set on March 5, thanking her colleagues for all of their support as she spends time with her family amid the search for her mother.

Nancy was last seen on Jan. 31 and is believed to have been abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has since shared surveillance footage of a masked man at Nancy’s front door.

CATALINA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 3: Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, speaks to the media on February 3, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a March 12 interview with NBC News that investigators believe they know the motive for Nancy’s abduction. “We believe we know why [the kidnapper] did this and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100% sure of that,” Nanos said at the time, declining to list specifics. “I think day one, we had some strong beliefs about what happened, and those beliefs haven’t diminished.”

Savannah, her siblings, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, and their spouses took to Instagram on Sunday with a message, thanking the people of Tucson for their support and asking for their help finding “resolution” in their mother’s abduction.

“Someone knows something,” they wrote on Instagram. “It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant.”

The family asked locals to “search their memories,” especially around “the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.”

They added, “We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key.”

“We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder,” the statement concluded. “Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest. Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”